Michigan Senate approves business incentive bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has quickly endorsed bills that would boost job-creation and expansion incentives offered to businesses, amid efforts to land unspecified major projects in the auto industry as it shifts to greener technology.

The 27-10 votes Thursday came a day after the House approved identical legislation.

Final action will not occur until next week due to legislative rules and because lawmakers are discussing how much funding to put into the newly proposed Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund. The measures could give legislators more involvement in deals.