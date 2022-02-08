Michigan Senate approves $1.2B bill to combat COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have passed a $1.2 billion spending bill to combat COVID-19, including $300 million to help hospitals and other health care facilities give recruitment and retention bonuses.

The allocation would be the latest from funding that was enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year. The Senate passed the legislation Tuesday. The House, which passed an earlier version in December, may give it final approval later Tuesday.

The measure includes $150 million for school safety, $100 million for early treatment of patients and $70 million in grants to adult foster care facilities and homes for the aged.