MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan heads into late fall, you may be seeing more deer on the roads.

“And if you see one, you better expect another one,” Lt. Michelle Robinson, Michigan State Police, said. “So, just be mindful of your surroundings, be alert, and most importantly, wear your safety belt.”

According to Michigan.gov, the state sees around 50,000 reported car crashes involving deer crashes every year.

Mid-Michigan is no exception.

“In Meridian Township, we average about 130 car-deer accidents per year,” Rick Grillo, Meridian Township Police, said. “I can say that in, you know, the months of October, November, December, January, those are our most active times when we have the most crashes involving deer.”

When it comes to staying safe on the roads, MSP and Meridian Township Police have a few safety reminders.

“If you see a deer enter the roadway, do not swerve,” Robinson said. “That’s probably one of the biggest mistakes that we see people make.”

If you do hit a deer, don’t worry, most of those accidents are covered by insurance.

“All deer claims, if you do have the coverage in place, your accident with a deer, with be covered subject to the deductible,” said David Finkbeiner, a partner and vice president of the Rathburn Agency. “You want to make sure you have comprehensive or it can be known as other than collision on the policy.”

Car insurance professionals said Michigan is ranked fourth for the most animal-related collisions.