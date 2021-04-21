Michigan seeks to delay redistricting by nearly 3 months

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official and its redistricting panel are asking the state Supreme Court for more time to adopt new congressional and legislative maps, pointing to delayed census data.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a Jan. 25 deadline, nearly three months later than the Nov. 1 date set in the state constitution.

Due to pandemic-related setbacks, the U.S. Census Bureau isn’t expected to release redistricting data until August and it might not be available in an easy-to-use format until Sept. 30.

Lawyers say if final data is available earlier, the commission will try to approve maps before Jan. 25.