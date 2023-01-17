GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is awarding schools across Michigan funding to hire resource officers to improve security.

Twenty-five million dollars in funding would go toward hiring 195 school resource officers over the next three years.

A panel of educators and police workers decided which schools would receive the funding. Priority was given to schools and districts that don’t already have a resource officer or ones that have lower enrollment and less funding per student, a release from the governor’s office said.

The money may be used for school resource officer salaries, benefits and training.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper.

The following West Michigan schools received funding from the state:

Allegan:

Allegan Public Schools

Fennville Public Schools

Hamilton Community Schools

Hopkins Public Schools

Barry:

Hastings Area School System

Berrien:

Berrien Springs Public Schools

Brandywine Community Schools

Buchanan Community Schools

Coloma Community Schools

Countryside Academy

Eau Claire Public Schools

Lakeshore Public Schools

River Valley School District

St. Joseph Public Schools

Watervliet Public Schools

Branch:

Legg Middle School

Calhoun:

Lakeview School District

Marshall Public Schools

Harper Creek Community Schools

Cass:

Edwardsburg Public Schools

Marcellus Community Schools

Kalamazoo:

Comstock Public Schools

Parchment School District

Kent:

Cedar Springs Public Schools

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

Kent City Community Schools

Lowell Area Schools

Montcalm:

Central Montcalm Public Schools

Greenville Public Schools

Montabella Community Schools

Seiter Education Center

Muskegon:

Holton Public Schools

Montague Area Public Schools

Muskegon Middle School

North Muskegon Public Schools

Newaygo:

Fremont Public Schools

Grant Public Schools

Hesperia Community Schools

Newaygo County RESA

Newaygo Public Schools

Oceana:

Hart Public Schools

Pentwater Public Schools

Shelby Public Schools

St. Joseph:

Colon Community Schools

Pathfinder Educational Center

St. Joseph Public Schools

White Pigeon Community Schools

Van Buren:

Bloomingdale Public Schools

Decatur Public Schools

Gobles Public Schools

Hartford Public Schools

Lawrence Public Schools

Van Buren Public Schools

For the full list of schools and districts that received funding, visit Michigan.gov.