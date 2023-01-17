GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is awarding schools across Michigan funding to hire resource officers to improve security.
Twenty-five million dollars in funding would go toward hiring 195 school resource officers over the next three years.
A panel of educators and police workers decided which schools would receive the funding. Priority was given to schools and districts that don’t already have a resource officer or ones that have lower enrollment and less funding per student, a release from the governor’s office said.
The money may be used for school resource officer salaries, benefits and training.
“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper.
The following West Michigan schools received funding from the state:
Allegan:
- Allegan Public Schools
- Fennville Public Schools
- Hamilton Community Schools
- Hopkins Public Schools
Barry:
- Hastings Area School System
Berrien:
- Berrien Springs Public Schools
- Brandywine Community Schools
- Buchanan Community Schools
- Coloma Community Schools
- Countryside Academy
- Eau Claire Public Schools
- Lakeshore Public Schools
- River Valley School District
- St. Joseph Public Schools
- Watervliet Public Schools
Branch:
- Legg Middle School
Calhoun:
- Lakeview School District
- Marshall Public Schools
- Harper Creek Community Schools
Cass:
- Edwardsburg Public Schools
- Marcellus Community Schools
Kalamazoo:
- Comstock Public Schools
- Parchment School District
Kent:
- Cedar Springs Public Schools
- Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
- Kent City Community Schools
- Lowell Area Schools
Montcalm:
- Central Montcalm Public Schools
- Greenville Public Schools
- Montabella Community Schools
- Seiter Education Center
Muskegon:
- Holton Public Schools
- Montague Area Public Schools
- Muskegon Middle School
- North Muskegon Public Schools
Newaygo:
- Fremont Public Schools
- Grant Public Schools
- Hesperia Community Schools
- Newaygo County RESA
- Newaygo Public Schools
Oceana:
- Hart Public Schools
- Pentwater Public Schools
- Shelby Public Schools
St. Joseph:
- Colon Community Schools
- Pathfinder Educational Center
- St. Joseph Public Schools
- White Pigeon Community Schools
Van Buren:
- Bloomingdale Public Schools
- Decatur Public Schools
- Gobles Public Schools
- Hartford Public Schools
- Lawrence Public Schools
- Van Buren Public Schools
For the full list of schools and districts that received funding, visit Michigan.gov.