Michigan restricts use of restraints on teens in courts

by: Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is restricting the use of handcuffs and other restraints on juveniles when they appear in court.

They can’t be used unless a judge determines that a restraint would prevent harm or there’s a belief that a child might dash from the courtroom.

Justice Megan Cavanagh noted that 31 other states have procedures governing the use of restraints in court.

The Supreme Court has two former trial judges, justices David Viviano and Brian Zahra. They disagree with the new rule and say it interferes with a judge’s ability to manage a courtroom.

