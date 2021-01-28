Michigan Republicans to give response to governor State of the State Thursday morning

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Thursday Morning Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Jason Wentworth will hold a news conference, to provide their thoughts on the governor`s state-of-the-state address and will answer questions.

The Republican leaders will provide their response from The Speaker`s Library, second floor of the State Capitol, and it’s scheduled to begin at 11 A.M.

Last night the governor struck a tone of unity, calling for common ground with her Republican colleagues, whom she’s had a bumpy relationship with over the last 10 months, fueled by disagreements on COVID-19 response.

“While common ground seems less and less common these days, it’s never been more important that we work toward it,” Whitmer said. “I know you’re used to me saying ‘fix the damn roads.’ This year, let’s also fix the damn road ahead — find common ground to grow our economy and get families and businesses back on their feet. That starts by ending the pandemic.”

The address came hours after GOP lawmakers stepped up opposition to her administration’s COVID-19 restrictions, rejecting 13 of Whitmer’s appointees and saying the funding should not be approved unless she cedes her administration’s power to prohibit activities such as high school sports to local health departments.

The governor also called for lawmakers to work with on her $5.6 billion spending proposal, first announced last week. It’s her Michigan COVID Recovery Plan which she says will jumpstart the State’s Economy and End the COVID-19 Pandemic.

