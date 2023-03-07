GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Republican Party leadership held a news conference on the steps of the state Capitol Tuesday to oppose gun safety bills making their way through the state Legislature.

The bills in question, introduced by the Democrats who control both chambers, would mandate universal background checks and create safe storage and red flag laws. They were put forth within days of the shooting at Michigan State University, though the ideas have been promoted by gun control advocates for years.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo and Republicans in the state House and Senate said at their news conference that they oppose any infringement on Second Amendment rights.

“We the people want to ensure that the public is safe. Well, part of ensuring that the public is safe is ensuring that we have the right to defend ourselves,” Karamo said. “And even in the face of tragedy, we must find solutions that do not include suppressing our God-given rights to personal safety. And the measures that the Democratic party in the Legislature are pushing will make Michiganders less safe in the event of an emergency.”

Democrats who back the bills call the legislation common sense. A committee is expected to continue to hear testimony on the package of bills this week.