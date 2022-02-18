Michigan reps push to suspend gas tax

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As gas prices continue to rise, two Michigan Congress members are hoping to help Americans pay less at the pump.

U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) and Dan Kildee (D-Flint) are part of the push to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year. It would save drivers 18.4 cents per gallon at the pump.

In Grand Rapids, prices are hovering around $3.30 a gallon.



If the “Gas Prices Relief Act” is made law, Kildee said in a news release that it will save people in Michigan hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told News 8 that drivers would only save 5% on their average fill-up.



“Unfortunately, this would be like lipstick on a pig,” De Haan said. “It’d be a little relief, pig might look a little nicer, but it’s still awful to experience high gas prices this time of year and prices that will likely go higher.



To make the discount possible, the government would take money from the Highway Trust Fund, a crucial source of federal road and bridge funding.



“At a time when infrastructure continues to crumble, Michigan’s governor has made it clear as day that they need more funding,” De Haan said. “And this would essentially cost the highway trust fund $25 billion a year.”



In response, a Kildee spokesperson told News 8 it will remain fully-funded, saying the “legislation authorizes the Treasury Department to make transfers from the general fund to the Highway Trust Fund.”



Whether this bill passes or not, analysts are expecting even higher prices soon.



De Haan said West Michigan’s all-time high is $4.29 per gallon, and we could eclipse that later this year, especially if Russia invades Ukraine.



“It’s gonna be a really pricey summer,” De Haan said. “Probably the priciest at least since 2014. Possibly since 2011.”



He adds that as spring comes, the nation transitions to different types of gasoline, bringing price spikes of 25 to 75 cents a gallon. To avoid that, he calls for switching to a “common standard” nationwide, a change he said would make a greater impact.



“That would, then, in essence, remove gas prices going up every spring as we face the summer driving season,” De Haan said. “So it might cost us a penny or two more throughout the year but it would also eliminate a 25 to 75 cent gallon jump every spring.”

Kildee and Slotkin are among a larger group of Democrats pushing for the Gas Prices Relief Act. Its companion legislation in the Senate was co-introduced by Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, also a Democrat.



