Michigan regulators OK $100M rate hike for Consumers Energy

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators on Thursday approved a $100 million electric rate hike for Consumers Energy, authorizing the state’s second-largest utility to bill the average residential customer about $9 more per month starting in January.

The increase for residents is nearly 12% after factoring in other allowed adjustments, the Public Service Commission said. The agency said the Jackson-based utility sought the higher rates to fund upgrades to its distribution system and to meet its clean-energy goals by retiring coal-fired plants.

The hike is 39% of what Consumers requested. The order also lets the utility spend more to trim trees to reduce power outages.

