Michigan redistricting commissioners give themselves a raise

FILE – People speak during Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan’s redistricting commission have voted to give themselves a 7% pay raise two months after finalizing new congressional and legislative maps.

The 13-member panel continues to hold meetings — albeit much less frequently — while its lawyers defend against lawsuits challenging the plans.

The state constitutional amendment that created the commission says members must make at least $39,825 annually. Commissioners voted last year to be paid $55,755 a year.

On an 8-3 vote Thursday, they approved a roughly $3,900 increase to nearly $60,000, describing it as a cost-of-living adjustment to account for high inflation.

Critics says it’s outrageous.