Michigan redistricting commission to vote on draft maps

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meets at the MSU Union in East Lansing on Aug. 19, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After seven weeks of mapping, Michigan’s new redistricting commission is starting to vote on much-anticipated draft congressional and legislative plans.

The maps, while not final and subject to future revisions, will give early indications of the panel’s approach after voters empowered it — and not lawmakers — to draw lines to minimize partisan gerrymandering.

The commission is under a crunch because of an unprecedented four-month-plus delay in census data needed for the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Once multiple drafts of congressional and legislative maps are approved in coming days, the public will be able to give feedback at five hearings.