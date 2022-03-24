LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Facing backlash, Michigan’s redistricting panel have reversed course and ended a 7% pay raise the commissioners gave themselves a month ago.

Commissioners voted last year to be paid $55,755 a year and, in February, approved an increase to nearly $60,000 on an 8-3 vote. They described it as a cost-of-living adjustment to account for high inflation.

The commissioners voted 12-1 Thursday to return their pay to $39,825. They drew new congressional and legislative maps late last year but continue to meet as groups challenge the plans in court.