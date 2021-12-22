Michigan prosecutors lose appeal in key Nassar-related case

FILE- Ex-Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon, center, listens during a preliminary hearing at the Eaton County Courthouse, June 11, 2019 in Charlotte, Mich. State prosecutors lost their bid to reinstate charges against the former MSU president who was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 when they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar. In a 3-0 opinion Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed that there was insufficient evidence to send her to trial. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP_File)

DETROIT (AP) — State prosecutors have lost their bid to reinstate charges against the former president of Michigan State University.

Lou Anna Simon was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 when they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar.

The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by an Eaton County judge to dismiss the case against Simon. The court agreed there was insufficient evidence to send her to trial.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher severely criticized prosecutors for even pursuing the case. She says Simon was made a scapegoat to “exact retribution” against MSU.

The attorney general’s office says it’s considering whether to ask the state Supreme Court to take the case.