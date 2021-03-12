Michigan prisons resuming visits for first time in a year

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Visitors will be allowed at Michigan prisons for the first time in a year.

The Corrections Department says visitors will be given a fast COVID-19 test and have their temperature checked. Physical contact between prisoners and visitors will be prohibited.

The visits will resume March 26. Visits must be scheduled in advance. Information will be posted at michigan.gov/corrections.

More than 25,000 prisoners have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic; 139 have died. There were 788 active cases Wednesday.

