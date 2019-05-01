Michigan police investigate dogs found dead in trash bags
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in southeastern Michigan's Ypsilanti Township have launched an animal cruelty investigation after several dogs were found dead in trash bags dumped along roadways.
Sgt. Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says a work crew found the carcasses of puppies and four adult dogs, some of which had been cut up, on April 23 in trash bags along roads near Willow Run Airport.
The next day, he says the same crew found a bag with dead puppies and two more bagged dogs along another roadway.
Rush tells the Detroit Free Press that "it's a horrific crime" and investigators believe the cases are connected.
He says that the adult dogs appeared to be pit bull mixes, but it's unclear when the dogs were dumped along the roads.
Previous
Michigan Senate OKs state ban on...
Next
Heavy overnight rains cause flooding...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WB I-196 closed in GR after pedestrian struck by vehicle
- Heavy overnight rains cause flooding in Detroit metro area
- WikiLeaks' Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping
- Big worry for college scandal suspects: Their co-defendants
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Step into Spring at V&A Shoes
- Healthy Aging in an Unhealthy World
- Intellectual disabilities recognized through the documentary Intelligent Lives
- Find your perfect home in Hastings