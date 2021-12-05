Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana.

The center says it’s a potentially emerging public health threat.

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center says several patients out of state were treated in ER’s for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to have only smoked marijuana.

A sample of the laced marijuana was found in Connecticut.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there have not been any laboratory-confirmed laced cases in Michigan. The department says ever since June 1 there have been eight suspected cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan. Those cases were identified in a review by probable opioid overdose Emergency Medical Services responses.

However, to date, there have not been any reported deaths among the suspected cases.

The symptoms you should be aware of that are related to opioid abuse include:

• Confusion

• Drowsiness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Anxiety

• Vomiting

• Pinpoint pupils

• Respiratory depression (i.e. slowed breathing)

• Respiratory arrest

• Low blood pressure and low heart rate

• Shock

• Death

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center suggest when purchasing marijuana people should only purchase from licensed vendors.

For more information click here.