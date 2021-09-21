Michigan plans 1st U.S. charging road for electric vehicles

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicle drivers could soon charge on the go on a first in the nation charging road.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that plans are underway to build a one-mile stretch of state roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties to allow public transportation and private vehicles to charge while traveling as a part of the Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot.

Michigan’s Department of Transportation plans to release a request for proposal on Sept. 28 to evaluate and implement the stretch of road.