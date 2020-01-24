Michigan officials send 3 cases for coronavirus testing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it is waiting on test results to see if three patients in southeast Michigan have coronavirus.

MDHHS said it’s sending specimens from two people in Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. It said results could be back “within several days.”

The Michigan patients have presented mild symptoms and are “self-isolating,” MDHHS said.

Originating in Wuhan, China, the outbreak of coronavirus presents as lower respiratory illness like cough or difficulty breathing and fever. Symptoms can develop in between two and 14 days after exposure.

In the United States, cases have been confirmed in a Washington state man and a Chicago woman, whose diagnosis was announced Friday.

In West Michigan, Spectrum Health says its current mission surrounding coronavirus is education about screening and detection: