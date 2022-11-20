LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she will not be seeking any leadership role after a two-decade run as leader.

The announcement came shortly after it became official that Democrats had lost control of the House.

The departure is only partial: Pelosi will cede her formal leadership seat but remain in Congress indefinitely.

In light of the decision, Michigan officials from both sides of the aisle released statements, and unsurprisingly, they shared different beliefs.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar ‘welcomed’ the news of Pelosi leaving her post, wishing her and her family well while also calling out her work.

The American people overwhelmingly believe our country is on the wrong track and much of that has to do with the policies Speaker Pelosi pushed forward, including burdensome regulations on Michigan small businesses and trillions in new spending. With Speaker Pelosi stepping down in the new year, there is now an opportunity for Congress to go in a new direction. I will be working to curb inflation, support American energy independence, and put our country back on the right track.” Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI 4th District)

Congressman-elect and Democrat Shri Thanedar said he was “inspired by and thankful for Speaker Pelosi’s leadership.”

