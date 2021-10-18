Michigan missionaries among those kidnapped in Haiti

FILE – A view of the densely populated Jalousie neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, file)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of a West Michigan family are among the 17 missionaries taken captive in Haiti.

The office of U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, did not provide News 8 with the names of anyone in the family.

The 17 Christian missionaries were kidnapped Sunday by a gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for kidnappings, extortion and killings, the Associated Press reports.

The missionaries include 12 adults and five children. Most are American, but one is Canadian. They are from Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio.

The AP says the U.S. government is working with authorities in Haiti to get the missionaries released.