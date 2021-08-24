Michigan medical practitioner pleads guilty in medical fraud case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One Michigan medical practitioner pleaded guilty and three others entered into settlements in a medical fraud case.

The plea and settlements come after an investigation into medical practitioners signing off on illegitimate orders for medical braces and cancer genetic testing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Tuesday release.

The braces and testing were promoted by telemarketers to defraud the Medicare program. The attorney’s office said the marketers would pay medical practitioners to sign off of the orders.

Richard Laksonen, a nurse practitioner from Ishpeming, pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 to one count of making a false statement relating to health care matters, the attorney’s office said.

It said he admitted to signing orders for medical braces and cancer genetic testing without reviewing the records. He signed around 335 files over one week, taking an average of 18 seconds to open the record and execute it.

Hugh Deery, M.D., from Petoskey, agreed to a $301,140 civil settlement. Colleen Browne, D.O., formally from Portland, agreed to a $42,000 civil settlement. Mosab Deen, D.O., from Royal Oak, agreed to a $28,545.