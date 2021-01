LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Happy birthday to Michigan!

Jan. 26 marks the day we joined the union as the 26th state in 1837 — 184 years ago.

Happy 184th Birthday to Michigan, the extraordinary state we love and get to call home. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 26, 2021

Before that time, the whole of Michigan was attached to the territory of Indiana before becoming its own territory in 1805. Even before that, Detroit was founded in 1701, making it one of the oldest cities within the state.