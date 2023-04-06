GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Macomb County man faces a misdemeanor charge for impersonating a police officer and trying to make a traffic stop — unknowingly pulling over an off-duty cop.

Christian Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer.

The incident happened late Monday night in Rochester Hills. The officer called police to warn of a possible impersonator after a person driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights tried to pull her over.

Mansoor eventually gave up and tried to drive away, but the off-duty officer followed him and confronted him. When she identified herself as a police officer, Mansoor claimed he was an officer with the Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct. When she asked to see his identification, he said he needed to get it from his car. He went back to his vehicle and drove away.

Mansoor was eventually tracked to a trailer park in Shelby Township where he was found switching license plates from one BMW to another. He tried to run but was arrested after a “short chase.”

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law-enforcement. Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release.

If convicted, Mansoor faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.