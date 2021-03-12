Michigan man: I was aiding people not attacking Capitol cops

Photos included in a federal court document show a U.S. Capitol rioter identified by the FBI as Michael Foy.

DETROIT (AP) — A southeast Michigan man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot says he was defending other protesters who were being crushed by officers.

Michael Foy of Wixom is asking a judge in Washington to release him on bond. Foy has been in custody without bond since mid-January.

Prosecutors say Foy, a former Marine, was one of the most violent protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, striking police at least 10 times.

But his attorney is offering a different version of what happened, claiming Foy saw a woman being trampled and took action.