Michigan man charged in assault on officers in Capitol riot

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Violent rioters storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — A 41-year-old Michigan man has been arrested and accused of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers as part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., says Tim Boughner was charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

Boughner is from Romeo, north of Detroit. He had an appearance Wednesday in federal court in Detroit and was ordered jailed pending a detention hearing Thursday.

The government says video shows him using a chemical spray against officers attempting to secure the Capitol.

