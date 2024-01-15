GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Michigan faces federal charges for sexually harassing a flight crew and interfering with their ability to do their jobs.

Court documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, say James Finnister, a 47-year-old from Detroit, was arrested after a Spirit Airlines flight on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The flight took off from Louisville, Kentucky, and landed at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

According to the criminal complaint, Finnister approached the lead flight attendant after the plane took off and asked if she wanted to join the “mile-high club.” After being moved to a different seat, Finnister then allegedly grabbed another female flight attendant, pulled her into his seat and sexually harassed her.

The suspect also reportedly asked several questions about getting into the cockpit and then lay on the floor instead of taking his seat.

Finnister admitted to Orlando police that he had harassed the flight crew. He also claimed it was his first time flying and that he had taken “multiple alcoholic shots to calm his nerves prior to the flight.”

He faces one count of interfering with flight crew members. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.