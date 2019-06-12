Michigan Lottery player wins $3M Mega Millions prize

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone who visited Michigan Lottery’s website is $3 million richer.

The lottery says a player who purchased their Mega Millions ticket on michiganlottery.com matched all five white balls drawn Tuesday night and selected the Megaplier, tripling their $1 million prize.

The Michigan Lottery player won the biggest prize of the night, since no one matched all six numbers for the jackpot.

The following white balls were drawn Tuesday: 20-34-39-43-57. The Megaball was 13.

The big winner is urged to contact the Michigan Lottery at 517.373.1237 to set up an appointment to claim their big prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. The winner has one year from the drawing date to come forward.