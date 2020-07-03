Michigan Liberty Militia: We ‘preserve rights to peacefully protest’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Armed militia members continue make a statement by attending protests across Michigan, and members of one group are trying to explain their mission, which they say is often misunderstood.

The Michigan Liberty Militia (MLM) was founded in 2015 by three Barry County residents who are passionate about standing up for their constitutional rights.

Like many private militia groups, MLM co-founder Phil Robinson said the overreach of the government infringes on their constitutional rights, especially when it comes to their right to bear arms.

Robinson and his fellow MLM members began making national headlines in the spring as they were among the heavily-armed protesters that rallied against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Strapped with their guns, the group attended anti-shutdown protests in Lansing and Grand Rapids, where demonstrators claimed the governor’s orders violated their rights.

Recently, the MLM members have been making a new name for themselves by attending different demonstrations, often serving as security at the request of protest organizers.

“It’s to keep the peace,” Robinson said. “It’s to keep everyone safe.”

From attending Black Lives Matter marches in Grand Rapids to pro-militia rallies in Lansing, the group says its goal is to preserve everyone’s rights to peacefully protest.

Michigan Liberty Militia here from Barry County & while they're carrying firearms they say they're here in support of the peaceful movement, helping organizers diffuse arguments. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/m1SsrKp0YS — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) May 30, 2020

“Some of the events we’re at we don’t actually agree with, but as constitutionalists, you have the right to protest as long as you’re peaceful,” MLM co-founder Bill Null said.

At the demonstrations, MLM members are often seen diffusing tense situations. When asked what makes them effective at keeping things peaceful, Robinson said their presence alone often deters people from getting violent.

“They see us and they don’t want to act stupid,” Robinson said. “It’s like a bully. A bully is never going to stop until they’re faced, until they’re confronted.”

Whether they’re at a demonstration as protesters or serving as security, they say each one has remained peaceful. The only event that came close to turning violent was a protest held last weekend where demonstrators debated whether to keep or remove a Confederate soldier statue in Allendale.

“The closest thing we had to a heated moment was in Allendale when that man un-holstered his weapon and we kicked him out as soon as it happened,” Robinson said.

No matter the movement or protest, MLM members say they show up not only to keep the peace, but to educate others on the mission of their militia.

Feeling misunderstood, Robinson wants people to be comfortable approaching him or other members at demonstrations.

“If you don’t understand what we’re doing, come ask us questions, come talk to us,” Robinson said. “Don’t judge us by the way we look, or the weapons we’re wearing. Come talk to us, get to know us and I guarantee you’ll change your mind about us.”

There are a number of different militia groups in Michigan. It’s important to note that the members of the Michigan Liberty Militia can only speak about the actions and mission of their individual group.