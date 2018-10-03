Michigan Legislature votes to ban marijuana-infused beer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this April 12, 2018, photo, nugs of marijuana await packaging at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this April 12, 2018, photo, nugs of marijuana await packaging at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature would prohibit marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks in Michigan.

The state House approved the bill Tuesday, on a 101-4 vote. The measure would bar the use, possession or sale of marijuana-infused beer, wine, liquor and mixed drinks.

Supporters say the bill is a pre-emptive move in case Michigan voters next month legalize marijuana for recreational use. They say marijuana-infused alcohol could exacerbate intoxicated driving.

Opponents say the legislation is a solution to a nonexistent problem because there is no commercial market for marijuana-infused beverages at this time. They say even if the ballot initiatives passes, liquor establishments could not sell marijuana beverages because of a federal pot ban.

The bill includes an exception for research institutions.

___

Online:

House Bill 4668