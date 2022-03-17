LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Legislature has sent more election-related bills to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, this time to address inaccurate addresses and dates of birth in Michigan’s voter file.

Republicans say the legislation would fix issues uncovered by 2019 and 2022 audits and ensure the database is accurate. The measures are opposed by Democrats including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, however, making vetoes likely.

The bills would require the secretary of state in certain circumstances to remove voters who were given a “placeholder” date of birth — because the actual date is unknown and needs follow-up — or who haven’t voted since 2000.