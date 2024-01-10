GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature returned to Lansing Wednesday after cutting session short in 2023.

As Democrats retain the reins of power in the state, they find themselves in a somewhat different position that they were just 12 months ago.

Democrats and Republicans returned to the Senate chamber Monday to, in some manner, pick up where they left off.

The agenda for the majority Democrats will become clearer after the Governor’s State of the State address on the 24th.

But unlike last year, there will not be billions of extra dollars to sweeten the government pot as the budget process starts to play out and revenues remain a question. Though one Republican appropriator thinks they are close to projections, but admits he is no clairvoyant. Last year, he said spending may be hard to keep up with.

Appropriations member and Lowell Republican Thomas Albert said last year’s budget marked a change.

“There was a big meaningful change for an ongoing need of revenue and whether or not that revenue’s going to be there, I’m not sure. I don’t have a crystal ball; I don’t know what the economy’s going to bring this year,” he said.

Another big difference as we begin this year will be in the House, where Democrats enjoyed a two-vote majority last year and used their slim advantage in both chambers to pass some of their priorities unilaterally.

That is not the case as the new year begins. Two Democratic members were elected to other offices, and the House is at a 54-54 tie until at least late April, when special elections will be held. Democrats are expected to win those two seats so the tie should only be temporary. Kalamazoo’s Democratic Senator Sean McCann said that will not slow down the Senate.

“I think no impact to the Senate, my sense is we can proceed business as usual on both committee work and floor action. I think that’s the place it stops in the House at least for the time being is floor action unless it’s something very bipartisan,” said McCann.

The legislative session, budget and State of the State are three things to watch in Lansing. Throw in a Presidential primary, continuing litigation about redistricting in the Detroit area, what could be a deciding vote in the U.S. Senate with a race for an open seat and the already shaping up positioning and jockeying for statewide races in 2026, Michigan my become a very interesting place to be as this year unfolds.