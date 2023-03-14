LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Democrats have successfully passed a repeal of the state’s “right-to-work” law.

The Senate passed the measure Tuesday. The House passed it last week.

The law, enacted a decade ago, prohibited requirements that workers pay union dues or fees as a condition of their employment. Supporters of the policy argued that it made Michigan more competitive for economic development, and allowed employees to decide for themselves whether to join a union.

Democrats and union advocates say “right-to-work” reduces union membership, which ultimately weakens the political power of unions and hurts worker rights in the long run.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bills into law.