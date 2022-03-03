Michigan Legislature gives OK to tax cuts; Whitmer opposes

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature have given final approval to a veto-destined bill that would cut Michigan’s income tax, expand tax exemptions for older people and largely restore a per-child tax credit that was eliminated a decade ago.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has said the package of tax cuts is unsustainable and would lead to spending cuts.

She has proposed more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-income workers as the state runs a multibillion-dollar surplus.

Senate Republicans, who sent the legislation to Whitmer on a 22-15 vote Thursday, say tax cuts should be broad because everyone is facing high inflation.

