LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan legislature headed back to session Wednesday for the first time since late June. The Democratic majority spent the first part of session passing pent-up priorities from 40 years of not being in total control. So, what do they have planned for this fall?

Democrats checked off so many of their action items early in the session that it wasn’t exactly clear what they would do next.

But just last week, in a highly produced speech in Lansing, the Governor answered some of those questions with an ambitious agenda she laid out for legislators for the fall. Everything from lowering cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, to a 100% clean energy standard for Michigan to paid family and medical leave.

The speech did not address how much such initiatives would cost or who would pay.

Lawmakers returned to take on some of the Governor’s ideas. For Democrats, there are some obvious areas of focus while Republicans have real concerns, particularly when it comes to energy.

“I think we’re going to work real hard,” said East Grand Rapids Democrat Rep. Phil Skaggs. “We’ve listened to the Governor and the people of Michigan about paid family and medical leave, so I am sure that we will have a thorough process to look at what other states are doing and look at what stake holders are doing and come up with a really solid proposal. I know I’m working very closely on the environment and climate change.”

Republican Rep. Luke Meerman from Coopersville has different priorities and concerns.

“For me, it’s, I continue to focus on school safety task force report that we put out and the bill we’re working to get through the education committee,” Meerman said. “I guess my concern is our Governor has talked about the new green energy plan proposal. For me, I see that as a kind of a non-welcome sign put out. Maybe even a bigger sign than we have now, I mean we have a net exodus of people here in the state of Michigan and this is just going to raise our energy cost.”

What the lawmakers can get done by the end of the year may depend, in part, on how long they stay in session.

Given the current atmosphere in Lansing, it is likely that this session will end early.

The best guess is that members have about 29 session days to get something done. That means that they would adjourn about or before Nov. 9. That would allow a number of bills that did not go receive immediate effect to become law earlier — 90 days after adjournment —than they would if the legislature stayed in session through their scheduled Dec. 21 end date.

Significantly, one of those bills would move the presidential primary to Feb. 27.

That move would not be possible if the legislature stayed into December.

If that holds true, whatever the legislature gets done in the final part of this year’s session, they will have to get it done in relatively short order.