GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven charges stemming from having classified documents at his Florida home. The FBI found those documents when they raided Mar-A-Lago last year.

It is the second time the former President has been indicted this year, but this is the first time the federal Department of Justice has charged a former president.

Trump’s legal troubles come as he has already announced that he is seeking another term as President and is shown in as the front runner in most polls that have asked about the race still months away from the first primary.

Two members of Michigan’s Congressional delegation were in West Michigan Friday and talked about their take on the unfolding developments.

“Obviously, there was a grand jury that weighed the evidence and made the decision to move forward with indictment, but this is a country where the rule of law prevails, and we’ll have to let the facts go where they may,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

Republican Member of the House Bill Huizenga said he is concerned with equal application of the law.

”It looks like justice is blind unless your name is Donald Trump then it gets tilted against you and we’ve got to make sure that it truly is blind. No one’s above the law but no one should have a different application of the law either. We’ll find out a lot more in the coming days, but this could be very damaging if this is not handled right,” Huizenga said.

In addition to the federal charges, Trump is also facing a multi-count indictment in New York and the District Attorney investigating Trump in Georgia has indicated charges could come as early as next month, according to reports.

It’s not only court battle ahead for the former President. Trump will face an ever-growing field of Republican opponents running for president including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and other candidates who have announced and a number who are considering a run.