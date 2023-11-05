LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every day, artificial intelligence becomes a stronger tool. Anyone with internet access can use it to write a story or create an original image or video.

It can also be used to spread misinformation. Michigan lawmakers are trying to manage it before it gets out of control.

“As human beings, we can easily be fooled by AI-produced content,” Anjana Susarla, professor of Responsible AI at Michigan State University, said.

Susarla said it’s gotten to the point that sometimes even experts can’t tell the difference.

“We don’t have digital watermarks, we don’t really have mechanisms that we have all adopted that say this piece of content is AI-produced,” Susarla said.

That’s why Michigan lawmakers have introduced bills aimed at holding people accountable for spreading misinformation about elections or using AI in political ads.

“Images of Donald Trump hugging Fauci that were clearly fabricated,” bill sponsor Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing, who chairs the House Elections Committee, offered as an example. “Our bill package requires that you put a disclaimer on any content, like a video, an audio recording, or image that is substantially or fully generated by artificial intelligence.”

Those who don’t mark fabricated content could face 93 days in jail or a fine.

Tsernoglou said it’s especially important now, as Michigan heads into a major election season and these online tools become more prevalent.

“Anyone can access the ability to create a deepfake of someone’s voice or likeness,” Tsernoglou said.

The bill package passed the house Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate.