Michigan lawmakers react after Trump says Iran ‘standing down’

This satellite image provided on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, by Middlebury Institute of International Studies and Planet Labs Inc. shows the damage caused from an Iranian missile strike at the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. Iran’s actions were in response to the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (Planet Labs Inc./Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During a busy Wednesday on Capitol Hill, many lawmakers were receiving briefings on the tense situation between the U.S. and Iran.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack on a base housing U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed prominent Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. President Donald Trump said during a Wednesday morning address to the nation that no one was killed in Iran’s attack and that Iran appears to be “standing down.”

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, who represents Montcalm and Mecosta counties and much of the central part of the state, said he was thankful no American military personnel were hurt and agreed with the president’s actions.

“I’m glad that the president has spoken out and further sanctions will be in order and I support taking out of Soleimani,” he said. “I think he was a known terrorist and someone who was plotting additional harm to Americans.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said he hopes the situation is diffused to avoid more potential engagement.

“I don’t think anybody wants war,” he said. “I don’t think this president does, I don’t believe any of us in Congress do and I hope and pray that is the same with Iranian leadership as well. That is a bad situation an I’m glad to see that it seems to have some cooler heads prevailing.”

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, who sits on the Senate Committee on Armed Services, tweeted that he was “concerned the Trump Administration still lacks a comprehensive, effective Iran strategy” and said he would push for more answers on that front.

I will continue to press for answers regarding the Administration’s strategic plan and what steps they are taking to protect our servicemembers, personnel and citizens overseas and here at home. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 8, 2020

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of metro Grand Rapids, formerly a Republican but now an independent, tweeted that “direct, firm and peaceful engagement” would be more effective than further sanctions and military action against Iran.

Direct, firm, and peaceful engagement with Iran is more likely to bring about positive change than are further sanctions and warfare. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 8, 2020

There is hope on the part of many who are familiar with the situation that there will be no further escalation. However, the tenuous truce could be shattered at any time given the volatility of the relationship between the U.S. and Iran.