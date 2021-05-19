Michigan lawmakers propose $500M to repair dams after breach

FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich. Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, proposed spending $500 million to repair aging dams a year after a hydroelectric dam failed to hold back floodwaters in the Midland area, causing more than $250 million in damage, draining lakes and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. (AP Photo/ Jeff McMillan File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers want to spend $500 million to repair aging dams a year after a hydroelectric dam failed to hold back floodwaters in the Midland area, causing more than $250 million in damage, draining lakes and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Pending legislation would create four new funds dedicated to dams. The money would help cover repairs related to the disaster, make repairs to high-risk dams elsewhere, cover responses to future disasters and draw federal match funding to rehabilitate or remove dams.

Legislators are still finalizing how to propose splitting the $500 million among the accounts.