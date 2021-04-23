Michigan lawmakers pass bills to help first-time homebuyers

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature has passed legislation to allow tax-exempt savings accounts for first-time homebuyers.

The measure, passed Thursday, would allow residents to set aside money exempt from state income tax into a savings account, as long as the maximum account balance does not exceed $50,000. Starting in 2022, single participants can receive up to a $5,000 deduction each year and $10,000 for a joint filer.

Lawmakers hope that the bills will encourage talented workers to stay in the state.

