Michigan lawmakers hear from voting machine company

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislators on the state oversight committees will spend some of their remaining time in the term continuing their election investigation.

The Senate Oversight Committee will hear from a Dominion representative Monday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

The company, which makes vote tabulation equipment and software, has remained the target of fraud allegations. Monday will be the first time the committee hears from Dominion.

At 4 p.m., the Senate committee members will be joined by House oversight members for a joint hearing.

That hearing will be dedicated to votes on subpoenas for the Detroit city clerk and Livonia city clerk, according to a spokesperson for Senate Oversight Chair Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan.

On Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, acknowledged what courts have already ruled.

“The Michigan Senate continues to closely investigate the allegations related to voting machines, but has not discovered material proof of malicious behavior thus far. If Sidney Powell or anyone else has concrete proof that voting machines were manipulated, it’s past time they share it. Otherwise, such continued allegations do nothing but further divide,” Shirkey tweeted a few hours after the state’s electors formalized Michigan’s vote for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

News 8 will monitor hearings, both of which are streaming live on the Senate’s website.