Michigan lawmakers finalize $666M transfer for GM projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lawmakers have authorized a $666 million transfer of state funds to finalize incentives for General Motors to locate an electric vehicle plant and an electric vehicle battery factory in Michigan.

The deal was approved by the state’s economic development board in January but still needed the blessing of legislators.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 14-4, the House Appropriations Committee 18-9. GM plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly plant to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a battery cell factory with a joint-venture partner in Lansing.

The moves will create up to 4,000 jobs.