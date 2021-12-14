Michigan lawmakers eye $1B in business incentives

A few demonstrators can be seen in front of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing as the Electoral College meets to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators are working to authorize $1 billion in state incentives to land major business expansions, including an electric vehicle battery factory that General Motors wants to build in the Lansing area.

Once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the funding and related bills, the money will go to the new Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund.

Legislative budget committees would have to approve transfers from the account to site readiness and “critical industry” funds before Michigan could distribute grants, loans and other assistance to companies.

A conference committee is expected to meet late Tuesday. Lawmakers are in session to vote after.