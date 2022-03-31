LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state Legislature is not in session until the 12th of April, but when they come back, they may be considering legislation that could impact motor vehicle traffic all over the state.

The Senate has already taken up and passed SB 875 — a bill that would prohibit the use of “red light cameras” in Michigan. Those are cameras that automatically take a picture when the sensors connected to them indicate someone has run a red light.

Then, they automatically generate a ticket, and it arrives in your mailbox.

According to the sponsor of the bill, 21 states and the District of Columbia currently employ such devices and some lawmakers are trying to make sure Michigan doesn’t become the 22nd state.

The bill that state Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, introduced would make it unlawful to employ such automatic traffic controls for a number of reasons, not the least of which is due process.

“There’s also a presumption of innocence until they prove you guilty but in this case you’re guilty until you prove yourself innocent,” Theis said. “It also turns out that wherever these are had, they become a windfall for the municipality and so the companies that provide these cameras are coming forward and saying, ‘It’s OK, just install them and they’ll pay for itself in a year.’ Is that really how you want to treat the citizens? Is this really what we want to be doing, is having cameras making determination about our guilt or innocence about something? I just find that unconscionable.”

The Senator’s bill was prompted, at least in part, by the Biden administration making billions of dollars in infrastructure funds available to states to pay for such devices as a way to lower what has been an increasing trend of more traffic related deaths.

As it stands now, the bill only deals with cameras at stop lights but Senator Theis is hopeful speed monitoring cameras will be included in the prohibition when the bill gets to the House.