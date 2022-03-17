LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones has been sentenced to two years of probation and will not serve any additional jail time for his drunken driving conviction or for violating the terms of his bond.

The 26-year-old Inkster Democrat pleaded guilty in February to driving while intoxicated in April 2021 and other charges. He violated the terms of his bond by tampering with his ankle monitor and consuming alcohol, and was sent to jail for 60 days starting in mid-September.

Jones was removed from his legislative committee assignments in September. He was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, meaning after his two-year probationary period, his record can be sealed.