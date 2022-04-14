LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who was arrested in February for driving drunk pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated this week.

She is hoping to be admitted into a sobriety program.

Thirty-year-old Rep. Mary Cavanagh was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 25 after driving with two flat tires and veering between lanes, according to a Livonia police report.

By the time police took her to jail, the Redford Democrat’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.2%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

It was Cavanagh’s second time being arrested by Livonia police for drunken driving. The first time was in 2015.