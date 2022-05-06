LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded guilty to driving drunk has been sentenced to probation and fined.

Rep. Mary Cavanagh received the recommended sentence Friday of a $500 fine plus other fines, a 10-day work program, two years of probation and must appear for sobriety court.

The 30-year-old Redford Democrat pleaded guilty in April to operating while intoxicated following her Feb. 25 arrest in the Livonia area. Officials say a blood test showed Cavanagh’s blood alcohol level was 0.20.

It was Cavanagh’s second time being arrested by Livonia police for drunken driving after a 2015 stop in which she pleaded to a lesser charge.