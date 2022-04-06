LIVONIA, Mich (AP) — Rep. Mary Cavanagh was arrested back in February for drunken driving in Livonia.

This is the second time the Metro Detroit lawmaker has been arrested by Livonia police and charged with operating while intoxicated, the first incident occurring in 2015.

The February incident was not public knowledge until Gongwer News Service reported the story earlier this week.

In the early hours of Feb. 25, Cavanagh was pulled over by Livonia police when an officer noticed she was driving with two flat tires, according to the police report for the incident. Livonia police observed Cavanagh’s car swerving between lanes and one of the front tires disconnecting from the rim.