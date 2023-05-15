MDOC is asking the public for help finding Christopher Bibbs, Jr., 21.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has asked for the public’s help as the search for an incorrectly released inmate continues.

Christopher Bibbs, Jr., 21, is believed to be in the Detroit area.

Bibbs had been serving a 4 to 10-year prison sentence out of Wayne County for carjacking and was taken to a Warren County jail in Ohio for a court appearance.

On March 23, MDOC was notified that the Ohio jail had released Bibbs shortly after 2 p.m., adding that Bibbs had left the jail on foot.

MDOC’s Absconder Recovery Unit and its Intelligence Unit are working to find Bibbs. The U.S. Marshals Service is also assisting with the search. The department has also been working with Bibbs’ family to try and find him.

Bibbs has a tattoo on his left forearm that says, “only the strong survive.” He is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bibbs was incarcerated in May 2022. He had been serving his time at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer before he was transported to Ohio, where he faced charges for “improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and provide false information to the police,” according to MDOC.

MDOC is asking Michiganders not to approach Bibbs if they see him, and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone who may have seen Bibbs or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or a 24-hour tip hotline at 844.362.8477.