Michigan law clears way for part-timers to keep jobless aid

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Whitmer ordered state officials to buy fewer products containing toxic compounds used widely despite being associated with serious illnesses. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new law gives Michigan’s unemployment agency flexibility to stop seeking repayment of benefits from part-time workers who began qualifying when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The bill, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, resolves a conflict between state law and a federal program that provided unemployment aid to people who weren’t otherwise eligible, including part-time employees.

It retroactively specifies that claimants seeking the benefits could certify they were able and available for part-time work. The sponsor says it clears up confusion for thousands of part-time workers who began getting benefits only to face the prospect of having to repay them.

